Watch CBS News

Team PTL takes you to Lernerville Speedway

It's back to Lernerville Speedway. The Firecracker 100 Weekend has already begun. They've had a concert and bull riding, and the weekend hasn't even begun! The racing takes centerstage and Daisy got a sneak peek.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.