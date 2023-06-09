Watch CBS News

Taylor Swift cupcakes from Batter & Dough

Taylor, look what you made Batter & Dough bakery do! The Bridgeville business is getting ready for Taylor Swift's arrival in Pittsburgh with some really delicious themed treats! Hosts Heather Abraham and David Highfield welcome them to the kitchen.
