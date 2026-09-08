Talking to an infectious disease doctor about measles Pennsylvania is making national news headlines for something some health experts never expected -- the measles outbreaks. At first, the cases in our state seemed to be largely contained to Lancaster County's Mennonite and Amish communities. But over the weekend, exposure here in Pittsburgh was reported. Heather sat down with an infectious disease doctor, and since that interview took place, more cases and more concern. But that also means more importance on conversations, like this one.