Watch CBS News

Steelers rookies putting in the work in Latrobe

Adjusting to life in the National Football League is tough, especially when the expectations are high at a key position. KDKA-TV Sports' Cassidy Wood spoke with a couple of the Steelers new faces this past weekend in Latrobe.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.