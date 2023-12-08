Watch CBS News

PTL-Talk Advent Calendar: Santa Paws

Today's advent calendar crossover theme is holiday pets. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is putting on a workshop called "Here Comes Santa Paws"! We had Chewie, a therapy dog, in studio to show us what it's all about!
