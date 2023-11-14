Watch CBS News

PTL Sneak Peak: 'Label•less the Musical'

Drew Lachey, of 98 Degrees, and his wife, founded Lachey Arts, a performing arts space in Cincinnati. Their latest project is an eye-opening theatrical exercise called Label•less. Daisy spoke to them both about their upcoming show in Pittsburgh.
