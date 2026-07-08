Police stress there's no danger after double suicide in Highland Park Pittsburgh police want the public to know there's no danger after two people died by suicide in Highland Park. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.