KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Forensic evidence expert testifies about DNA found on alleged gunman's weapons

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Forensic evidence expert testifies about DNA found on alleged g Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Forensic evidence expert testifies about DNA found on alleged gunman's weapons

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On