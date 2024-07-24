Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh CLO's "Young Frankenstein" electrifies stage

Pittsburgh CLO is back in studio with part of their cast of "Young Frankenstein." Hosts Heather Abraham and David Highfield talk with Dan DeLuca, who plays Dr. Frankenstein, Tim Hartman plays The Monster and Anthony Marino Jr. play Igor.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.