Pennsylvania is home to a nearly century-old, 18-foot giant coffee pot A few years ago, KDKA traveled west on the Lincoln Highway to bring you a story about the World's Largest Teapot in Chester, West Virginia, a roadside attraction from the 1930s that's still encouraging people to get off the highway and stop along the byway. But now, we have traveled east down Route 30 and paid a visit to another local landmark that's the pride of its town. The nearly 100-year-old giant coffee pot in Bedford, Pennsylvania, is "steeped" in history.