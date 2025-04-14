Watch CBS News

Pennsylvania Governor's Residence arson suspect arraigned

The suspect accused of firebombing the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence as Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside was walked into court in Harrisburg to answer to charges, including attempted homicide. KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar reports.
