Meeting Jennifer Beals on the set of 'Flashdance'

What a feeling! Host Heather Abraham welcomes actress Debra Gordon and casting director Donna Belajac to the studio to celebrate 40 years of the classic movie, "Flashdance," which was made in Pittsburgh.
