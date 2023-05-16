Watch CBS News

Masks of the 'I'm fine.' project

"I'm fine" is a phrase that many of us use when we are not okay. Host Heather Abraham sits down with Carrie Breshci and Maureen Joyce, the curators of the statewide I'm Fine Project, to find out how it is shining a spotlight on mental health.
