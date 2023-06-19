Watch CBS News

Local girl gets Taylor Swift's hat

A little girl from Jeannette walked out of Taylor Swift's concert with something any fan would want: Taylor Swift's hat. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti talks to the girl and her mom about a moment both say they'll never forget.
