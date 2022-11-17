Watch CBS News

How the PTL Scrambler got its name

We're in the PTL Kitchen with Coleen Baldwin, of Tootsie's Diner. She's mixing up the PTL Scrambler for us, and if you ate the hearty and delicious dish any time this month, a donation is going to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.
