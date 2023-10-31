Watch CBS News

Hocus Pocus PGH brings magic to Talk Pittsburgh

Awaken your inner witch at the oldest occult gift shop in Pittsburgh. Hocus Pocus just celebrated 25 years. The owner Kali Vee and her associate Yvette Rodriguez Schmidt dropped in to give us a look into the world of magic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.