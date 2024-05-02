Watch CBS News

Former nurse pleads guilty to multiple homicides

Heather Pressdee pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and 19 counts of attempted homicide in relation to the death of patients under her care. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more from the courthouse.
