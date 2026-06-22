Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz" shutting down permanently Companies hired by the state to operate the Florida immigration facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz" were notified Monday morning to begin "full demobilization" of the facility, quietly bringing an ignominious close a $1.2 billion experiment that had once been hailed by Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump as a model other states should pursue, four sources familiar with the operations of the detention center told CBS News Miami.