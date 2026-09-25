Father recounts care slain Pittsburgh doctor gave his late daughter: "Very warm welcome into heaven" Casey LaValle remembers his daughter Iris, who died at 16 months old in August, by watching videos of her giggling from her time in the PICU at UPMC Children's Hospital. These were the good times, along with any time when Dr. Idris Evans was the attending physician. He was killed when police said a man broke into his home and stabbed him and his wife while they were sleeping. KDKA's Lauren Linder reports.