Fan N'ATion: 1979 Mt. Lebanon Football In 1979, Mt. Lebanon’s football team was poised for a historic season, with multiple Division I prospects. But just two games into their senior year, a teachers’ strike sent the coaching staff walking off the field, threatening to derail the players’ college dreams. Refusing to let their futures slip away, quarterback Michael Eck took matters into his own hands, persuading the school board to let the players' coach themselves. What followed was an extraordinary story of determination, leadership, and a team determined to finish what it started. More