Watch CBS News

Crafting with Workshop PGH

At Workshop PGH, you can buy clothes, accessories and plants, and you can also learn how to make the perfect DIY crafts for your home. Host Heather Abraham welcomes shop owner Kelly Malone and lead teacher Hilary Penigar to the studio.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.