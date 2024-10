Commemoration ceremony held to remember Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims Sunday marks six years since the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Eleven worshippers were killed in the deadliest attack on American Jews in our nation's history. On Sunday afternoon, a commemoration ceremony was held at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill that included a candle-lighting by the family members of those killed. KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer reports.