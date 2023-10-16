Watch CBS News

Books & Beyond: "Creepy Pair of Underwear"

PTL's Heather Abraham introduces the Books & Beyond Book of the Month for October - called "Creepy Pair of Underwear. Then talks with Allegheny County Library Association representatives about National Friends of the Library Week.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.