Body camera footage from Florida shows 2025 arrests of suspect in Pennsylvania doctor's death New body camera footage shows Elijah Hemingway's encounters with authorities in Florida a year before he was arrested in Pennsylvania after police said he stabbed a children's doctor to death while he slept next to his wife. It comes as questions are being raised about his criminal history in Florida and why he was released on nonmonetary bond after a burglary in Pittsburgh. KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.