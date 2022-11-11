Watch CBS News

Balafon West African Dance Ensemble performance

Wakanda may be a made up place, but the history, heritage and tradition they embrace in the "Black Panther" movies is very real. The Balafon West African Dance Ensemble stops by to show us some of it through dance.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.