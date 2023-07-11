Watch CBS News

A visit to Cats N'At lounge

A new facility in Wexford is reimagining the shelter experience for kittens and cats that need good homes. PTL's Daisy Jade heads to Cats N'At to meet some felines and learn more about what they offer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.