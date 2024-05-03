Watch CBS News

20 years of bringing PTL right to your community

Over the last 20 years, Pittsburgh Today Live has hit the road plenty of times. From the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show to Field Day to the Washington County Fair, here's a look back ahead of our 20th Anniversary Special.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.