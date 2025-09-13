Sports PHOTOS: West Virginia completes comeback, beats Pitt in overtime to win Backyard Brawl





Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein takes a hard hit from West Virginia defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Rich Rodriguez celebrates beating Pitt Mike Darnay / KDKA West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates after defeating Pitt during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

A pregame flyover at Milan Puskar Stadium Mike Darnay / KDKA A military flyover was performed during the Star Spangled Banner before Pitt and West Virginia squared off for the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Braylan Lovelace celebrates an interception Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt linebacker Braylan Lovelace celebrates an interception during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Eli Holstein takes a hit from Reid Carrico Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein takes a hit from West Virginia linebacker Reid Carrico during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Grayson Barnes scores a game-tying touchdown Mike Darnay / KDKA West Virginia tight end Grayson Barnes celebrates scoring a game-tying touchdown against Pitt during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Mountaineer looks on Mike Darnay / KDKA Cade Kincaid, the 71st Mountaineer mascot, looks on before Pitt and West Virginia squared off for the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Kyle Louis intercepts a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis intercepts a pass and is chased by West Virginia wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Pat Narduzzi focuses in Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi focuses in before a play against West Virginia during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Eli Holstein listens to a play being called Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein covers his ears to try and listen to a play call from the sidelines during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Milan Puskar Stadium is ready for action Mike Darnay / KDKA A general view of Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia as final preparations were being made for the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia on Sep. 13th, 2025.

Scotty Fox Jr. stiff arms Kyle Louis Mike Darnay / KDKA West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. stiff arms Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Rich Rodriguez questions the officials' call Mike Darnay / KDKA West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has a discussion with the game officials during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Kenny Johnson flashes a smile Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Kenny Johnson flashes a smile against West Virginia during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Cheering on the Panthers Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt dance team member Mia Flaherty cheers on the Panthers against West Virginia during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Nicco Marchiol walks off the field with the win Mike Darnay / KDKA West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol looks on after defeating Pitt during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Eli Holstein overtime pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein throws a pass against West Virginia during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Rodney Gallagher III upended by Shawn Lee Jr. Mike Darnay / KDKA West Virginia wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III is upended by Pitt cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

"Blue" Hicks tripped up by Jason Chambers Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks is tripped up by West Virginia cornerback Jason Chambers during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Cheering on the Mountaineers Mike Darnay / KDKA A West Virginia cheerleader looks on during the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt on Sep. 13th, 2025 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.