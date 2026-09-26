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PHOTOS: Pitt overpowers Bucknell in 59-0 win

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
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Mike Darnay

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zach-zollers-and-hc-pat-narduzzi-taking-the-field.jpg
Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive lineman Zach Zollers and head coach Pat Narduzzi take the field before facing Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Tyreek Robinson looks to the end zone

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Tyreek Robinson eyes the end zone after catching a pass against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Mason Heintschel heads to the sidelines

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel runs to the sidelines against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

A big hit sends a helmet flying

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive lineman Jimmy Scott lays a big hit on Bucknell tight end Chad Martin, sending his helmet flying into the air, on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Censere Lee's catch and run

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Censere Lee reactions after completing a long catch and run against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Charlie Meehleib warms up for Bucknell

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Bucknell defensive lineman Charlie Meehleib warms up before facing Pitt on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Meehleib attended Elizabeth Forward High School. 

Demetrice McCray's touchdown celebration

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Demetrice McCray celebrates a touchdown against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Elijah Lagg runs for extra yards

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt tight end Elijah Lagg runs in the open field against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

KDKA NCAA Football Pitt Bucknell Mason Heintschel Brandon Biagiarelli

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel tries to shed a tackle from Bucknell linebacker Brandon Biagiarelli on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Emmett Dowling back to pass

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Bucknell quarterback Emmett Dowling drops back to pass against Pitt on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Pat Narduzzi reacts to a penalty call

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a 4th quarter penalty call against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Holden Geriner breaks free

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner runs for yardage against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Josh Pittman's sack celebration

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive lineman Josh Pittman celebrates a sack against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Mason Heintschel looking for a receiver

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel looks for an open receiver against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Sean Fitzsimmons looks into the crowd

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive lineman Sean Fitzsimmons looks to the stands before facing Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

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