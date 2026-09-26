PHOTOS: Pitt overpowers Bucknell in 59-0 win
Pitt defensive lineman Zach Zollers and head coach Pat Narduzzi take the field before facing Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Tyreek Robinson looks to the end zone
Pitt wide receiver Tyreek Robinson eyes the end zone after catching a pass against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Mason Heintschel heads to the sidelines
Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel runs to the sidelines against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
A big hit sends a helmet flying
Pitt defensive lineman Jimmy Scott lays a big hit on Bucknell tight end Chad Martin, sending his helmet flying into the air, on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Censere Lee's catch and run
Pitt wide receiver Censere Lee reactions after completing a long catch and run against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Charlie Meehleib warms up for Bucknell
Bucknell defensive lineman Charlie Meehleib warms up before facing Pitt on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Meehleib attended Elizabeth Forward High School.
Demetrice McCray's touchdown celebration
Pitt wide receiver Demetrice McCray celebrates a touchdown against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Elijah Lagg runs for extra yards
Pitt tight end Elijah Lagg runs in the open field against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
KDKA NCAA Football Pitt Bucknell Mason Heintschel Brandon Biagiarelli
Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel tries to shed a tackle from Bucknell linebacker Brandon Biagiarelli on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Emmett Dowling back to pass
Bucknell quarterback Emmett Dowling drops back to pass against Pitt on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pat Narduzzi reacts to a penalty call
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a 4th quarter penalty call against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Holden Geriner breaks free
Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner runs for yardage against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Josh Pittman's sack celebration
Pitt defensive lineman Josh Pittman celebrates a sack against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Mason Heintschel looking for a receiver
Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel looks for an open receiver against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Sean Fitzsimmons looks into the crowd
Pitt defensive lineman Sean Fitzsimmons looks to the stands before facing Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.