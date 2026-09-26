Sports PHOTOS: Pitt overpowers Bucknell in 59-0 win Add CBS News on Google

Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive lineman Zach Zollers and head coach Pat Narduzzi take the field before facing Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Tyreek Robinson looks to the end zone Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Tyreek Robinson eyes the end zone after catching a pass against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel heads to the sidelines Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel runs to the sidelines against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

A big hit sends a helmet flying Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive lineman Jimmy Scott lays a big hit on Bucknell tight end Chad Martin, sending his helmet flying into the air, on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Censere Lee's catch and run Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Censere Lee reactions after completing a long catch and run against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Charlie Meehleib warms up for Bucknell Mike Darnay / KDKA Bucknell defensive lineman Charlie Meehleib warms up before facing Pitt on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Meehleib attended Elizabeth Forward High School.

Demetrice McCray's touchdown celebration Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Demetrice McCray celebrates a touchdown against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Elijah Lagg runs for extra yards Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt tight end Elijah Lagg runs in the open field against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

KDKA NCAA Football Pitt Bucknell Mason Heintschel Brandon Biagiarelli Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel tries to shed a tackle from Bucknell linebacker Brandon Biagiarelli on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Emmett Dowling back to pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Bucknell quarterback Emmett Dowling drops back to pass against Pitt on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pat Narduzzi reacts to a penalty call Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a 4th quarter penalty call against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Holden Geriner breaks free Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner runs for yardage against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Josh Pittman's sack celebration Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive lineman Josh Pittman celebrates a sack against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mason Heintschel looking for a receiver Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel looks for an open receiver against Bucknell on Sep. 26th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.