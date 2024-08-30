KDKA-TV

Trey Fulbright is the newest meteorologist on the KDKA First Alert Weather Team. In addition to seeing his forecasts on air, he also does weather and climate reporting. Trey comes to KDKA from Des Moines, IA, where he was a meteorologist and storm chaser at KCCI, which was his first full-time position. Trey graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in meteorology in 2022. Trey is pursuing a Master of Science in applied meteorology from The Graduate School at Mississippi State University.

Trey grew up in Texas and Tennessee where he developed and nurtured his lifelong passion in meteorology. He has always loved weather since he was a young child, but the 2008 Super Tuesday Tornado Outbreak solidified his passion for meteorology.

He continued to nurture his passion for meteorology in high school by attending National Weather Service storm spotter training courses and community programs held by local broadcast meteorologists.

While an undergraduate at Iowa State, he participated in internships at the National Weather Service and a summer research program affiliated with the National Science Foundation.

Outside of meteorology, Trey loves cooking, disc golfing, and occasionally fishing. He is an avid outdoors person and loves hiking and exploring nature. He also loves to volunteer in the community and with his church.

He looks forward to learning more and exploring what Pittsburgh has to offer as well as trying some of the great food options around town and even hitting up a Pirates, Steelers, or Penguins game!

VITALS

Joined KDKA: July 2024

July 2024 Hometown: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Alma Mater: Iowa State University (Go Cyclones!)

FAVORITES

Music: Smooth Jazz and Modern Country

Smooth Jazz and Modern Country Movie: Thirteen Minutes

Thirteen Minutes TV Show: Storm Chasers

Storm Chasers Book: Same Kind of Different as Me

Same Kind of Different as Me Food: Catfish

Catfish Local Restaurant: Primanti Bros

Primanti Bros Hidden PA Gem: Still searching, let me know!

Still searching, let me know! Sport/Exercise: Hiking and Disc Golf

Hiking and Disc Golf Historical Figure: George Washington Carver

George Washington Carver Favorite Pennsylvanian: Dr. Greg Forbes—Tornado Scientist and former Severe Weather Expert at The Weather Channel

Dr. Greg Forbes—Tornado Scientist and former Severe Weather Expert at The Weather Channel Quote: "You may be disappointed if you try and fail, but you are doomed if you don't try at all."

"You may be disappointed if you try and fail, but you are doomed if you don't try at all." Word: Vortex

Vortex Vacation Spot: Anywhere near a massive storm :)

Anywhere near a massive storm :) Holiday: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Planet: Earth

