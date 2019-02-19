Celina Pompeani KDKA-TV

An Emmy Award-winning TV personality and Pittsburgh native, Celina Pompeani is KDKA's Morning Traffic Anchor and contributor for "Pittsburgh Today Live."

Celina is also an on-camera host for the Pittsburgh Penguins and has been with the team since September 2014. She loves meeting new people at PPG Paints Arena, as the in-arena host for every home hockey game.

Before joining the KDKA-TV Morning News Team in October 2017, Celina's career in local news began in January 2013, when she was hired at WTOV-9 in Steubenville, Ohio, during her senior year of college at Point Park University.

After graduating Magna Cum Laude from Point Park University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting in December 2013, a semester ahead of her scheduled graduation, Celina continued to work as the weekend news anchor and general assignment reporter at WTOV-9, up until September 2014, when she accepted a job at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 2015, Celina won her first Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award, for her weekly entertainment segment on PensTV, Pens Trends!

Celina joined Point Park's Board of Trustees in late 2018, and is so proud to serve her alma mater.

Celina was nominated and selected by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as a member of the 2015 Pittsburgh's 50 Finest Class. She raised $8,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Celina is also very involved with the Mario Lemieux Foundation, serving as a member of their millennial committee.

Outside of work, Celina loves to dance, she enjoys trying many of the new restaurants Pittsburgh has to offer with her friends and loves spending time with her family.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: October 2017

Hometown: Pittsburgh!

Alma Mater: Point Park University

FAVORITES

Music: Everything! Top 40, pop, hip hop, R&B, reggae, country, etc.

Movie: Catch Me If You Can, Titanic and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

TV Show: The Bachelor, Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder

Book: The Confident Woman Devotional (I love reading daily devotionals)

Hobbies: Dancing, working on my golf game, trying new restaurants, shopping and going to the movies

Sports Team: Penguins, Steelers & Pirates

Food: Italian and Sushi but I really love everything!

Local Restaurant: All steakhouses in Pittsburgh including The Capital Grille and Altius, Il Pizzaiolo, Vallozzi's, Little Tokyo ... did I mention I love sushi?

Sport/Exercise: Pure Barre, Push 40 Fitness and yoga

Historical Figure: Mother Teresa

Favorite Pennsylvanian: Fred Rogers

Quote: "Kill them with kindness" and "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard."

Word: Confident

Vacation Spot: Mexico, Aruba, Italy and France

Holiday: Christmas!

Guilty Pleasure: DORITOS!!

Planet: Our beautiful Earth

