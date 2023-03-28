ZTrip driver accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from rider turns himself in to police

Driver accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from rider turns himself in to police

PITTSBURGH — A zTrip driver charged with stealing a large amount of cash from one of his regular riders has turned himself in to police.

Officials say Timothy Reese regularly drove the victim to doctor's appointments and the hospital. Police say the victim has a disability and Reese had her pin number to help her withdraw cash from the ATM.

Police linked the unauthorized withdrawals to Reese through surveillance video.

Reese has been fired from his job, police said.