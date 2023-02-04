ZTrip driver accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from regular rider
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A zTrip driver has been charged with stealing a large amount of cash from one of his regular riders.
Police say Timothy Reese regularly drove the victim to doctor's appointments and the hospital. Police say the victim has a disability and Reese had her pin number to help her withdraw cash from the ATM when necessary.
Police say when the victim was in the hospital, she discovered $9,850 was missing from her account. Police linked the unauthorized withdrawals to Reese through surveillance video.
