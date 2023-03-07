Police: ZTrip driver stole nearly $10K from rider who he dropped off at hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman with disabilities from Elizabeth says she lost nearly $10,000 after police say a zTrip driver stole her debit card.

Bonnie Jo VanFosson, 56, can't drive. She trusted her zTrip driver, Timothy Reese, who regularly drove her to doctor's appointments and dialysis. One day she needed cash, so he stopped at an ATM on Market Street and she gave him her PIN to get the money. A few days later, he took the card and stole the money, police said.

"I never thought he would do that to me," she said. "When I found out there was money missing, I freaked out."

Now, police have charged the driver with stealing nearly $10,000 from the woman. Elizabeth borough's police chief, William Sombo, says Reese stole VanFosson's debit card when he drove her to the hospital and she was admitted.

Chief Sombo says Reese used the debit card 16 times.

"Sixteen different transactions over the 19 days," the chief said. "He is depleting her bank account and took it down all the way down to only $72.

"He found an opportunity to get her card and he took advantage of it."

Sombo linked the unauthorized withdrawals to Reese through surveillance video at the ATM, and the victim identified him in those videos.

"Felony charges are filed, and either he turns himself in or he is picked up," Sombo said.

As for VanFosson, she hasn't been able to get her money back. She's using ACCESS to get to dialysis.

"Give me my money back," she said. "It's not right. I can't afford it. I have enough problems."

KDKA-TV reached out to zTrip and Reese on Monday but did not hear back.