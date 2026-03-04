3 dead in apparent murder-suicide spanning from Pennsylvania to Illinois, police say

Two women are dead in Pennsylvania and a man is dead in Illinois after an apparent murder-suicide, police said on Wednesday.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, the investigation began in Hillside, Illinois, when police there were dispatched after a man reported two women dead in Zelienople, Pennsylvania. Police said that when officers got to Hillside, they found that the man had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After identifying him, troopers said Hillside officers contacted Jackson Township police to request a welfare check at the man's home on Dior Drive in Zelienople.

Map shows distance from Hillside, Illinois, to Zelienople, Pennsylvania (Photo: KDKA)

Police said officers forced entry into the home and found two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds. It's believed the two women are family members of the man who died by suicide in Illinois, investigators said.

Pennsylvania State Police said they've assumed control of the case and are "actively investigating" what happened surrounding the three deaths.

Police didn't release any names, saying the process of formal identification and notification of next of kin hasn't been completed.

Troopers said there's no ongoing threat to the public, and law enforcement isn't searching for anyone else in connection with the shootings.

Police didn't release any other details on Wednesday but said more information will be made public when it's available.