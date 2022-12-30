Your Next Click: The streaming shows coming our way in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're about to switch over from 2022 to 2023 and that means plenty of anticipation for shows to come!

Streaming has become a tough market and that's why the networks are trying to entice people with big names and bigger productions.

Let's start with the highly-successful spin-off on Disney+, The Mandalorian.

Season three is set to drop on March 1.

Season two ended with a post-credit stringer for the show The Book of Boba Fett which continued part of the storyline.

It's expected to be a hit yet again - with the trailer alone getting more than six million views and thousands of comments.

We won't have to wait much longer for HBO's next big project.

The Last of Us is coming out in just a couple of weeks on HBO Max.

The show is based on the post-apocalyptic video game, which Variety reports has been among the top-selling games for PlayStation over the last decade.

Fans of the game have commented about the attention to detail in the trailer and are cautiously excited to see how it plays out.

Coming off of the success of Bridgerton, Netflix is trying a prequel.

It will be the origin story of Queen Charlotte that will look at her first encounter with the king.

It has all that we've come to love about Bridgerton, witty writing and chemistry.

A debut date has not yet been announced but early rumors are it could be out this coming spring.

Netflix is also debuting 3 Body Problem, from the creators of Game of Thrones.

It's based on a novel of the same name and has a lot of people wondering if it will have the same pull as GoT.

A trailer has not yet been released.