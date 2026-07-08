"Young Washington" brings Hollywood spotlight to western Pennsylvania history

The new movie "Young Washington" opened over the Fourth of July weekend, earning more than $20 million at the box office and becoming the nation's top live-action film and the number three movie overall behind the new "Minions" movie and "Toy Story 5."

As the title suggests, "Young Washington" follows the life of a 20-something George Washington serving the British Crown on the frontier during the French and Indian War.

While the movie was not filmed here, much of the story takes place in Western Pennsylvania, where Washington's earliest military experiences helped shape him into the leader he would eventually become.

For historians, the movie provides an opportunity to revisit an important chapter in Washington's life, and further educate the public on the man and the period.

Matt Gault, the director of education and living history at Fort Ligonier, a place where a young Washington once spent time, recently saw the movie and he says it is important to remember that this is a movie, not a documentary.

"Movies, they do take creative choices," Gault said. "Sometimes they make good ones, sometimes they make bad ones. So, this movie, what they got right: talking about this time period and the events that occurred. While the timeline is a little funky, they do get right that these things are happening to Washington."

The film is directed by Jon Erwin and stars newcomer William Franklyn-Miller as Washington. This feature also has several notable supporting performances from actors like Andy Serkis, who plays General Edward Braddock, Kelsey Grammer, who plays Thomas Fairfax, and Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley, who plays the Royal Governor of Virgina, Robert Dinwiddie.

Many of the people and places portrayed in the film were real, but Gault says there are some moments where Hollywood took over.

One example is the movie's depiction of French artillery being used at Fort Necessity and during the Battle of the Monongahela.

"It just didn't happen," Gault said with a laugh. "That is Hollywood., that's 'we enjoy explosions on the big screen.' So, no. No artillery for the French and their Native American allies at Fort Necessity or the Battle of the Monongahela."

Another major historical change involves the French commander Joseph Coulon de Jumonville.

In the film, Washington is shown having dinner with Jumonville before delivering the King's demand that the French leave the frontier. The movie later depicts Jumonville's death during the event that became known as the Battle of Jumonville Glen.

Gault says the film appears to combine two different French figures into one character.

"It seems that the film has actually taken two characters on the French side and combined them," said Gault. "That's the gentleman that was in charge of Fort La Boeuf, as well as the gentleman Ensign Jumonville, which of course has some major implications on history."

Gault says those moments were likely changed to help simplify the story for audiences, but they also show why the real history is worth exploring.

While filmmakers took several cinematic liberties, Gault says audiences should not dismiss the movie because of them. Instead, he says "Young Washington" can serve as an entertaining introduction to an important chapter of American history.

Perhaps most importantly, the movie encourages people to ask questions and visit the places where that history actually happened.

"Young Washington" is still playing in theatres and if the movie sparks your interest, the story does not have to end when the credits roll. From the Fort Pitt Museum to Fort Necessity National Battlefield and Fort Ligonier, visitors can walk the same ground where the real young George Washington lived, fought and began the journey that would eventually lead him to become one of the nation's most legendary founding fathers.