A West Newton man is facing charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the youth soccer association he once led.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating 41-year-old Robert Kepics of West Newton, who is suspected of stealing nearly $35,000 from the Yough Youth Soccer Association in Westmoreland County.

According to the criminal complaint, in the summer of 2025, the group's treasurer resigned, and Kepics, who was then president, took over the organization's finances, including an account holding roughly $39,000.

A new treasurer was named about a month later, but it wasn't until February of 2026, when that person finally gained access to the account, that they noticed something wasn't adding up.

Investigators believe Kepics had opened a separate bank account and transferred roughly $33,000 from the soccer association. They say he then used what remained in the original account for personal expenses, leaving a balance of just about $100.

"Yough Youth Soccer Association is aware of the situation and has been cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities," a statement to KDKA said. "Our focus remains on moving forward and continuing to provide a positive soccer experience for the youth in our community. We appreciate the continued support of our players, families and volunteers."

KDKA reached out to Kepics for comment and is waiting to hear back.

According to the complaint, however, Kepics denied taking the association's money. He said he opened the new account at the request of the incoming treasurer and maintained that any money spent went toward soccer-related expenses, including referees, equipment and field maintenance.

Kepics is not currently incarcerated. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Dec. 14.