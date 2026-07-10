Beloved 18-year-old Ohio firefighter killed in crash remembered for "selfless spirit"

An 18-year-old firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash in Clermont County, Ohio, is being remembered as an "incredible young man," officials said.

Wyatt Fisher was off-duty when he died in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 131 near Dry Run Road in Clermont County around noon on Wednesday, CBS affiliate WHIO reported. Fisher, going eastbound on a motorcycle, crashed into the back of a Volkswagen Routan that slowed in traffic before hitting a Ford Escape stopped in westbound traffic, the news outlet reported.

Wyatt Fisher, an 18-year-old firefighter, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Clermont County, Ohio, officials said. (Photo Credit: Wayne Fire Rescue Auxiliary/Facebook)

The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Stonelick Township Fire Department said Fisher was a member of its department, adding that his death has left "an immeasurable void within our department and throughout the community he so proudly served."

"Wyatt exemplified what it meant to serve others," the department went on to say in a Facebook post. "Whether answering emergency calls, supporting his fellow firefighters, or lending a helping hand whenever it was needed, he carried himself with compassion, humility, and dedication. His commitment to protecting our community reflected the very best of the fire service."

Before joining the Stonelick Township Fire Department, the 18-year-old worked with Wayne Township Fire and EMS. He was a graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School and accepted a role as an assistant boys soccer coach for Clermont Northeastern.

"He was deeply committed to mentoring young people and making a positive impact both on and off the field. His character, leadership, and selfless spirit touched countless lives," Stonelick Township Fire Department said on Facebook.

The post closed by asking the community to keep Fisher's loved ones in their thoughts and prayers. In a news release, the Clermont Northeastern School District described Fisher as an "incredible young man" who had a "passion" for service.

"His leadership and his character made him an exemplary young man, and his absence will be deeply felt across the entire district," the statement said.

Fisher's visitation is on July 16 at Clermont Northeastern High School's gymnasium. His funeral is on July 17, also at the gymnasium. The district said counseling services are available for anyone in need of support.