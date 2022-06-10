WPSD seniors walk the halls of the school before graduation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a big day on Thursday for 15 local students at the Western Pa. School for the Deaf as they celebrated their graduation.

The seniors graduated on Thursday night and will now set out to make their mark on the world.

On Thursday morning, the seniors had a chance to walk the halls of the school one last time with underclass students and the teachers who they learned from over the years.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!