WPIAL inducts 16th Hall of Fame class

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The WPIAL has inducted its Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

This is the 16th class to be inducted.

The WPIAL Hall of Fame recognizes contributions and accomplishments of high school athletes.

The following individuals were inducted in the athlete category:

  • Ray Brinzer, North Allegheny
  • Emily Carter, Bethel Park
  • Laura Grimm, Serra Catholic
  • Jonathan Hayes, South Fayette
  • Greg Meisner, Valley
  • Tom Pipkins, Valley
  • Sarah Riske McGlamery

Bill Cleary (Serra Catholic basketball) and Bill Palermo (Sto-Rox softball) were inducted as coaches.

Along with those athletes and coaches, two local teams were inducted as part of the class.

The 1981-82 Monaca boys' basketball team won the school's only state title, and did so without having a player taller than 6'2".

The 2000-01 Oakland Catholic girls' basketball team beat its opponents by an average of more than 22 points.

Congratulations to all inductees! 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 1:12 AM

