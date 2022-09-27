Work begins on reforming the Hawkins Village housing complex

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - The transformation of the Hawkins Village public housing community in Rankin is underway.

Once completed, it'll be known as Heritage Highlands.

It'll include 105 apartments, a community room, and supportive services.

"Now that the land has been flattened, it's cleared, look around behind me all you see is green, beautiful green trees and stuff, it looks to me like it will create a wonderful community for folks to live and raise their families and that's what's exciting about it," said Sen. Jay Costa (D-PA).

All units will be restricted to tenants with household incomes at or below 60% of the area median income.