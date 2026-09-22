Woodland Hills football team forfeits two wins over use of ineligible player

The Woodland Hills High School football team has forfeited two of its three wins this season over the use of an ineligible player.

Through four games, Woodland Hills had posted a 3-1 record, but the school has forfeited its wins against New Castle and North Allegheny.

Now sitting with a 1-3 record, the adjustments to the standings won't have any impact on Woodland Hills' postseason chances or eligibility, as both forfeited games were non-conference. Only conference games count toward making or missing the playoffs.

WPIAL Executive Director Vince Sortino told the Post-Gazette that Woodland Hills self-reported the violation of using an ineligible player last week. The student-athlete involved attends the LIFE Male STEAM Academy, a charter school that partners with Woodland Hills through a cooperative partnership.

"This was a transfer student that played before he was deemed eligible to play under transfer rules," Sortino said to the Post-Gazette. "He played the first three games."

According to WPIAL and PIAA rules, a team is required to forfeit a game where an ineligible player was used.

"Those are mandatory forfeits that can't be appealed or rescinded," Sortino said to the Post-Gazette.

The forfeits for Woodland Hills come just over one week after head coach Brian Tarrant was suspended for the rest of the season for violations of WPIAL rules.

"Those are totally separate issues," Sortino said to the Post-Gazette. "This has nothing to do with the coach."

Sortino said that the WPIAL's board of directors will have a hearing with administrators from Woodland Hills next month and that the board could take more action against the district.

"The purpose of the hearing is to talk about the issues and the problems they are having with institutional control at the school," Sortino said to the Post-Gazette.

Woodland Hills will host Latrobe this Friday night as the team gets back in action.