Censured Woodland Hills School Board member filing ethics complaint against district

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - A Woodland Hills School Board member is filing an ethics complaint against the district and administrators.

Darnika Reed and another former school board member said they have complaints about a number of issues, including accusing district leaders of altering official documents, identity theft, and violations of the Sunshine Act.

"The most egregious part is that we believe that money has been spent without school board approval and without school board knowledge," Reed said. "This is taxpayer funding that's being spent and the taxpayers need to know exactly how their money is being spent."

Reed also said that this is at least the second time she raised concerns about the district's practices.

School board votes to censure Reed

Back in October, the board voted to ensure Reed after she posted internal school board emails on Facebook.

"The board made a statement tonight that they will not condone any breach of confidential information by any sole board member," Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna said in October.

Despite the censure vote, Reed told KDKA that she had no plans to resign, holding firm on her position that she was working to inform the public about how the school board was operating.

"I'm not going to apologize for what I've done," she said at the time. "The public needed to know."

Reed believed the school board wanted to discredit her, saying it's partly because she had been critical of the board and the superintendent.

