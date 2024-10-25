Chartiers Valley appoints Dr. Daniel Castagna as school district's new superintendent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Chartiers Valley School District has appointed Dr. Daniel Castagna as its new superintendent.

The district's board held a meeting Thursday night and voted 6-3 in favor of hiring Castagna, who is currently the superintendent of the Woodland Hills School District.

Castagna will start in his new role at Chartiers Valley next year with a five-year contract and a salary of $250,000 per year.

Prior to becoming the superintendent at Woodland Hills, Castagna was fired by the West Mifflin Area district following a DUI case against him.

Parents at the meeting at Chartiers Valley said they're not happy with the selection and how the board made the decision.

"We feel that the school board has not been transparent," said Leslie Klapperich. "They did not publish the name of the candidate, to let us know who they were going to vote in. They did this on purpose."

In a statement provided to KDKA, the Chartiers Valley School District said that Castagna brings a wealth of experience as the district is looking to revamp its curriculum to focus on artificial intelligence and advanced technology.