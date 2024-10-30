Woodland Hills School Board calls on member to resign following social media posts

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - A local school board is calling on one of its members to resign.

The Woodland Hills School District's school board voted to remove Darnika Reed from her school board committees and kick her off the district's technology network.

They said Reed broke board policies by posting internal emails to her Facebook page earlier this month.

"The board made a statement tonight that they will not condone any breach of confidential information by any sole board member," Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna said.

In those Facebook posts, Reed said she made the decision to post them because she was concerned about using email to pre-approve district contracts before public votes.

"A vote to approve the spending of millions of taxpayer dollars is not a private matter, and should not have taken place in an email thread," Reed said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV. "I revealed all of this information during our board meeting in August, and there is no way to determine how many additional contracts would have been approved without public knowledge had I not spoken up. The only difference now is that constituents can see exactly how their school board representatives act when there are no cameras around. There was no breach of confidentiality, the information shared is discoverable by the public. This is all a distraction from the search for a new superintendent and a way to keep me off the hiring committee."