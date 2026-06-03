Ohio woman stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend while working at Skyline Chili, police say

A woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at a Skyline Chili restaurant in Ohio, authorities said.

Rick Wright is accused of fatally stabbing Alyssa Hill as she worked at the restaurant in Norwood on Tuesday, officials said. He is charged with murder.

The Norwood Police Department said in a news release on Facebook that officers were called to the Skyline Chili on Montgomery Road for reports of a stabbing around noon on Tuesday. At the scene, police said officers found a victim, who was taken to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Wright was taken into custody near the restaurant, police added.

CBS affiliate WKRC reported that the 27-year-old Hill was serving customers at the restaurant when she was fatally stabbed in the back by her ex-boyfriend. Hill reportedly was a mother of two, with friends saying she "cared about her kids more than life itself."

"It's really tough, such a good person," Brook Crawford, a friend of Hill, told the news outlet. "They hadn't been together for a while, so I didn't think something like this would happen."

Wright appeared before a judge on Wednesday. A judge denied his bond, and he is due back in court later this week, WKRC reported.