Woman shot, suspect in custody after late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg

A woman is in the hospital, and a suspect is in custody after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Police Department, just before 11:30 on Saturday night, police were notified of a shooting in Wilkinsburg at the intersection of McNary Boulevard and Paden Street.

An early investigation found that a woman had been shot in her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known as of Sunday morning.

County police said that a suspect was taken into custody.

On Sunday morning, county police said that 66-year-old Mark Belle was charged in the shooting. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Allegheny County Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting.

They're also asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.