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Woman shot, suspect in custody after late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A woman is in the hospital, and a suspect is in custody after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg. 

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Police Department, just before 11:30 on Saturday night, police were notified of a shooting in Wilkinsburg at the intersection of McNary Boulevard and Paden Street. 

An early investigation found that a woman had been shot in her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known as of Sunday morning. 

County police said that a suspect was taken into custody. 

On Sunday morning, county police said that 66-year-old Mark Belle was charged in the shooting. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license. 

Allegheny County Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting. 

They're also asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

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