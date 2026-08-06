Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend who broke into her home in Ohio, police say

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in Harrison Township, Ohio, authorities said.

James Cameron was fatally shot by his ex-girlfriend at a home on Fairport Avenue on Wednesday, CBS affiliate WHIO reported.

In a news release posted to Facebook, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said that law enforcement was called to the home around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday after a 33-year-old woman called 911 saying her ex-boyfriend was kicking in the front door and smashing a window in an attempt to break in.

Authorities said the woman was then heard yelling at the man, followed by what investigators believed was "a muffled gunshot." The caller, according to the news release, then told 911 dispatch that she had shot her ex-boyfriend and was leaving the home with her three children. The children were at home at the time of the shooting, but they were not physically injured, officials said.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home by first responders.

"Investigators also observed signs of physical violence that had reportedly occurred during the evening prior to the shooting," the sheriff's office news release said.

The 33-year-old woman has a valid concealed handgun license, the sheriff's office added.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting. The case will then be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for review.