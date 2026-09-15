98-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash

A 98-year-old woman was killed after police said she drove through a stop sign and was hit by a truck on Route 8 in Butler County on Tuesday.

According to a public information release report from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Route 8 at the intersection of Duffy Road in Brady Township around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said the crash happened as 98-year-old Helen Schubert of West Sunbury was driving her Subaru Legacy west on Duffy Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. Police said she pulled out in front of a Freightliner driven by a 55-year-old man from Ambridge.

The truck braked and hit the sedan, and both vehicles went off the road, with the truck hitting a telephone pole, troopers said.

Police said Schubert was wearing a seat belt but died. The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt, police said, and suffered minor injuries. He was not taken to the hospital.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.